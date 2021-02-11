The Williamson Lady Warriors (4-9) picked up three wins this past week as they started their streak with a win over the Cowanesque Valley girls (1-10) 43-35 behind a stellar 18-point performance by Lena Lewis on Thursday, Feb. 4.
“After having a week off the girls were excited to get back to the gym,” Williamson Head Coach Marissa Allen said. “We spent a lot of time prepping for this game by watching film from our loss against CV and the girls were able to identify their mistakes and make the adjustments they needed to in order to win.”
The Lady Warriors fell behind in the first quarter by a score of 11-9, but were able to push forward in the second quarter to capture an one-point advantage heading into the half, 22-21.
In the second half, the game continued to be close, with the Lady Indians hanging tight heading into the fourth quarter down by only two points 29-31.
In the fourth the Lady Warriors began to roll.
Lewis feasted from the free throw line and knocked down six of nine shots to lead her team.
“The girls are really coming into their own and are starting to believe in themselves and what they are capable of as a team,” Allen said. “Lena is growing as a player. As a sophomore this year, she has taken a different role from last year and her game play is improving everyday. She came through for us in our game against CV by hitting 63% from the free throw line.”
The Williamson girls closed the game out with a 12-6 advantage in the fourth to capture their second win of the season.
Lewis scored 18 points on the night to go along with four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Freshman Taylor Rae Jones continued her strong season and scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds, recorded two assists and had three steals.
Also with a good night on the floor was freshman Adelaide Schmitt, who pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with one steal and seven points.
The Indians were led by double-digit scoring from Abby Ackley, 15 points, and Paisley Nudd, who added 10 points in the loss.
In their next two contests, the Lady Warriors picked up two more wins as they hosted NP-Liberty on Friday, Feb. 5 and Bucktail on Monday, Feb. 8.
Against Liberty, the offense continued to roll as they beat the Lady Mounties 44-30.
Peterson scored a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while Jones added 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and five steals during the victory.
Williamson was able to control the scoreboard for the entire game as they rode a 21-12 advantage into halftime and held on for their third win of the year.
Liberty was led by senior Kiersten Mitstifer who notched 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Eva Rice scored seven points and Sidney Landis recorded six points.
In their final game of their win-streak, Williamson was able to take down Bucktail, 48-34. It was the third straight game the Lady Warriors scored over 40 points.
Jones and Peterson continued to roll on offense and scored double-digits once again as Jones led all scorers with 19 points and 14 rebounds while Peterson added 13 points and five boards.
Also with six points was Schmitt who added five rebounds in the effort.
The Lady Warriors have found some much needed rhythm down the stretch and now sit at 4-10 after dropping their final game of the week on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in a matchup against the Northeast Bradford girls (8-3), 77-22.