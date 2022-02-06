The Williamson Lady Warriors basketball team (5-12) picked up their second consecutive win of the 2021-2022 season on Saturday, Feb. 5, and defeated the Galeton Lady Tigers (0-9) on their home floor, 38-24.

Williamson stormed out to an early lead in the first quarter and then relied on a stingy defense to pick up the win, and poured in 17 first-quarter points with Taylor Rae Jones leading the charge with seven total points and a three-pointer.

Gracie Stephens and Olivia Meisner would also score four points apiece during the first frame frenzy as they took a 17-4 lead over Galeton, who were aided by Addison Reagle, who had both of their buckets.

The Williamson offense would stall in the second frame, and Galeton would start to make up some ground at the free-throw line where they went 3-6 and Olivia Rohrbaugh would connect on two field goals.

The Lady Warriors would be held to just two points in the frame and Galeton would shave the gap down to just 19-11 after a slow start.

The third quarter would end in a 7-7 draw with the Lady Warriors struggling from the free-throw line where they hit just 1-6 shots but were aided by a strong quarter from freshman Olivia Meisner who would connect on two field goals.

Galeton inversely shot efficiently at the line in the quarter, with Lauren Sauley connecting on 3-4 from the charity stripe and Alli Macensky adding two baskets to keep things tight headed into the fourth quarter with the score 26-18.

But the early push proved to be enough for Williamson, and they put together a much better performance down the stretch offensively in the fourth quarter as they were able to close things out behind four more points from Olivia Meisner and three from Stephens in the win.

Galeton would be held to just six points in the final frame, with Rohrbaugh knocking down a three-pointer, Johanna Dickerson scoring and Ava Succowich connecting on 1-2 shots from the free-throw line.

The Lady Warriors displayed balance on the offensive end of the floor in the victory with three players in double-figures and all five starters contributing points.

Jones led the way with 11 points while both Stephens and Olivia Meisner added 10 points.

Lena Lewis was able to add five points, and Emma Meisner scored two points.

Galeton was paced by Rohrbaugh, who scored seven points, while Macensky and Reagle scored four points as well.

Dickerson and Succowich both netted three points for the Lady Tigers.

Williamson has now won two-straight and travels to Westfield on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for a contest against the 1-14 Lady Indians at 7:30 p.m.

Galeton also is on the road and travels to Coudersport to take on the Lady Falcons (10-4) at 6 p.m.