The Williamson Lady Warriors (7-8) playoff run came to a close in the first round of the PIAA District 4 Class A Playoffs as they ran into the Southern Columbia Lady Tigers (12-7) on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and were stifled in a 9-1 loss to last season’s State Champion team.
The Lady Warriors were unable to hamper the attack of one of the top teams in the state as they were able to score five first-half goals on their way to nine total on the afternoon.
Williamson would be able to show some fight in the first half, and senior Chelsea Hungerford was able to score a rare goal against a team whose defense has allowed less than 1.8 goals-per-contest on the season where they play some of the top teams in the state.
Hungerford would get the score to find the back of the net with eight minutes remaining in the half to close the gap to 5-1.
The Lady Tigers would continue to roll in the second half as they would hang four more goals to bring the score to 9-1 and bring the young Lady Warriors season to close in the District 4 Class A Playoffs.
The Williamson girls were able to outshoot the Lady Tigers 3-2 on corner kicks but were only able to get two shots off on goal against one of the best defenses in not only the district but the entire state.
Despite the loss, Williamson has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season with bolstered roster numbers and several extremely young players taking on important roles for a team that remained competitive throughout.
The Lady Warriors hung their hats on defense and allowed 2.14 goals-per-contest including the playoffs while holding teams scoreless on four separate occasions.
The defense was anchored by goalkeeper Ashley Woodring who as a freshman played extremely well between the posts this season. She was complemented by the plethora of players who rotate on the backend for Williamson with their versatile, young lineup headlined by freshman defensive midfielder Miriah “Bucky” Buck who was extremely important in the success of the Williamson team saw this year.
The offense this season was led by a trio of freshmen in Tori Stratton, Ella Churchill, and Jade Colwell who all were integral parts of their playoff appearance.
The offense was able to score a total of 29 goals on the year (just under two per game) and will get back a majority of their offensive core this upcoming year.
They will also return their sophomore striker in Ruby Sherman who has proven to be a key piece for her team as well and also return Kyra Daley, another sophomore who was extremely impactful this season.
Williamson overall will return a total of 20 players while only losing three to graduation, in one of their top players and leaders in Hungerford, defensive player Paige Hepner, and midfielder Tiffany Dodson.