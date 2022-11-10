Athens scored three first half goals and withstood a Wellsboro rally to edge the Lady Hornets 3-2 for the Lady Wildcats’ final game of the season.

The Lady Wildcats emerged onto the field heavy on the offensive where Ally Thoman found the back of the Lay Hornets’ net just five minutes into the half.

Roughly five minutes later, Thoman would again take the ball into Wellsboro territory and score another goal for the Lady Wildcats, making the score 2-0 within the first ten minutes.

The Lady Wildcats would rally again with roughly 12 minutes remaining in the half to put a 3-0 cushion between them and Wellsboro.

However, the Lady Hornets battled back in the second half with their own pair of goals.

Junior Sara Seeling scored both goals. Her first mark was assisted by senior Jordyn Abernathy.

The second came with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, assisted by senior Molly Ingerick.

Seeling and Abernathy were field offensive leaders for the Lady Hornets this season, Seeling racking up seven goals and Abernathy tacking on five more.

Athens out shot Wellsboro 12-5 and also had a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Annie Gehman recorded nine saves for the Lady Hornets, adding to her 215 total saves in goal for her sophomore season alone.

Gehman is well on her way to the 500 benchmark for saves and she may even reach beyond that with two more years left in her high school career.

This loss ends the Lady Hornets’ season with an overall 6-11-1 record, going 5-7 in the NTL.

“The girls played hard all season and I’ve seen a lot of growth and good teamwork come from them,” head coach Jason Gehman said.

“I’m hoping we can pick this up again next season and come back with the same momentum, using some different plays out there and hopefully bringing home a couple more wins.”