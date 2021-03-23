The Mansfield University softball team held tie scores through three innings in both games, but East Stroudsburg University rallied offensively in the late innings to earn a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East sweep, 13-1, 5-2 on Monday afternoon, March 22.
In game two, the Mounties (1-7, 1-7 PSAC East) tied the Warriors at one (10-4, 5-3 PSAC East) in the first inning when junior Alexis Easling doubled to score senior Joelle Snyder.
Freshman Maddy Jean got the start on the mound for Mansfield and allowed one run in two innings before being relieved by sophomore Danielle Goff. Goff threw a flawless third inning before allowing two runs in the fourth when ESU took a 3-2 lead.
The Mounties mirrored their first scoring effort in the fifth when Easling again doubled in Snyder.
However, that was the final Mountaineer run and the Warriors added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to secure the victory.
Goff (1-3) was handed the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) in five innings and striking out three. Marah Range earned her fifth win on the year, allowing just one run in three complete innings.
Easling doubled twice, while driving in both runs and Snyder doubled and scored two runs to lead the Mounties’ offense. Reilly Vicendese finished 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Warriors.
In game one, the Mounties were again locked at one after three innings when Snyder drove in sophomore Madison Morrett in the bottom of the third.
ESU regained the lead with a run in the fourth and added two more in the sixth but it was a nine-run seventh inning that ultimately doomed the Mounties.
The Warriors took advantage of three Mountaineer errors and added six hits to compile nine runs in their half of the seventh.
Easling (0-4) struck out four hitters in the loss.
Marah Range earned her first of two wins on the day, tossing 3 and 1/3 innings and striking out eight.
Snyder, juniors Abbey Woodard, Hannah Swartz and seniors Hannah Breitigan and Alex Hein all notched hits for MU. Marissa Govan and Molly Nies picked up two RBI apiece to lead ESU.
The Mounties return to Lutes Field on Tuesday, March 30 for a 2 p.m. PSAC doubleheader with Shepherd University.