This Saturday, Sept. 10, in-person registration and sign-in for the Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge will be at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Northern Appalachian Research Branch at 176 Straight Run Road, Wellsboro. It’s just off Route 6 in Asaph, eight miles west of Wellsboro.

Those who register on race day will pay a $40 entry fee. Payment must be in cash or by check. Credit cards will not be accepted. Checks should be made payable to the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.

The Laurel Classic is known for its awesome mix of grinding climbs, smooth single and double track, creek and log crossings and fast, technical descents on trails and forestry roads in the Asaph section of the Tioga State Forest

All beginners ride the 11-mile short course. The start is at 10 a.m.

For those entered in the expert and sport classes, the start is at 11 a.m. These bikers ride 22 continuous course miles that cover the 11-mile short course plus an additional 11 miles of challenging terrain. “There 2800 feet of climbing and no repeat laps,” said Race Director Sandy Beideman.

The long course has a cutoff of 1 hour and 45 minutes hours to complete the first loop, which includes two long climbs. It takes up to three hours to finish the long course and up to two hours for the short course.

“We average about 100 competitors a year with many registering on race day,” Beideman said. “This event offers an excellent opportunity to experience some of the best off-road riding in Pennsylvania.”

There are six age groups in the male and female expert, sport and beginner classes. They are: Junior (up to 18 years old), Senior (19-34), Vet (35-44), Masters (45-57), Super Senior (58-67) and Super Master (68+). There is no longer a single speed category for males or females for this race.

Expert class first and second place winners will receive cash prizes. Sport and beginner class first, second, and third place winners in each age group will receive awards and get to choose an item from the prize table, which will be filled with bike gear from Oswald Cycle Works in Mansfield and CS Sports, Inc. in Wellsboro.

Falcon Race Timing is providing chip timing and the Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association is providing ambulance and rescue services. Handling communications is the Tioga County Amateur Radio Club.

Course maps are available online at the Laurel Classic Mountain Bike Challenge’s Facebook page. For more information, call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 570-724-1926.