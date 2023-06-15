The Laurel Festival 10K, sponsored by First Citizens Community Bank, will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday, June 17 followed at 9:05 a.m. by the two-mile Fun Run/Walk. The 10K course has rolling hills, paved and dirt surfaces, and exciting Pennsylvania Grand Canyon country views.
Registration and check in will be at Packer Park on Queen Street from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on race day. The entry fee for the 10K is $25 and the Fun Run is $5. Race day registrants pay in cash or by check.
Those who preregistered by June 1 will receive a free event T-shirt and be entered in the “Early Bird Drawing” with a chance to win $25 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars to spend in area businesses.
UPMC Wellsboro is sponsoring the awards. Medals will be presented to the 10K male and female runners who place in the top three overall; finish first, second or third in each age category (19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over) and to the oldest and youngest runners to finish first.
Each Fun Run participant will receive a commemorative ribbon. The Fun Run first, second and third place overall finishers and the youngest to finish will receive medals.
Timing will be by Insta-Results. The Tioga County Amateur Radio Club will handle communications.C&N and Weis Markets are providing free post-race refreshments to all participants.
Call 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com for more information.