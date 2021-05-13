Mansfield University Head Athletic Trainer Laurie Zaparzynski announced she will retire in 2021 after spending the past 32 years with the Athletic Department.
“Being an athletic trainer was the only thing I could ever imagine doing and I became a head athletic yrainer before I was 30, in one of the best conferences in the country,” Zaparzynski said. “I have enjoyed a 32-year career watching young, talented student athletes play games they love with joy and passion and helping them try to reach their goals.”
Zaparzynski is the longest tenured employee in the Mansfield University Athletic Department, providing protection and safety to Mountaineer student-athletes for over three decades.
This year, Zaparzynski began working with second generation athletes of former Mountaineers she had worked with in the past.
“Laurie has established herself as a leader among the PSAC ATC’s,” Director of Athletics Peggy Carl said. “I’ve only known Laurie for two and a half years, but in that time her calm, level-headed demeanor has been an asset to all Mountaineer student-athletes, coaches and athletic administrators.”
After serving as the athletic trainer at Danville high school in 1988, Zaparzynski joined the Mansfield athletic training staff as assistant trainer under Wayne Evans in 1989. She was promoted to head athletic trainer in 1992 after Evans transitioned to his role as full-time professor in the Mansfield health science department.
Joining Zaparzynski’s staff as assistant athletic trainer in 1997, Brian Oakes (Covington native) has worked with and learned from Laurie for over 24 years.
“Laurie’s impact on my career is truly hard to put into words,” Oakes added. “She has given to our University by continuing to take on multiple roles even without compensation or recognition. I don’t know if I personally could have worked in my role for as long as I have without such an incredible co-worker, friend and person being in the office next door.”
Although Laurie’s knowledge and dedication towards her profession is unmatched, it will be the relationships she has built that will allow her legacy to live in Mansfield Athletics forever.
“The profession of athletic training by nature, is a behind the scenes type of job,” Oakes continued. “In the 25 years that I have worked with her, she has continued to lead and develop a network of health care for our student-athletes that reaches far beyond what many will ever know.”
Two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference field hockey Coach of the Year, Brittany Hansrote, had the pleasure of getting to know Laurie as a former student-athlete and now colleague. In 2019, Zaparzynski traveled with Hansrote and the field hockey team as they made their first postseason appearance in over a decade.
“Laurie’s 32 years of service to Mansfield University have been phenomenal,” Hansrote said. “The consistency that came from the athletic training staff was something I greatly appreciated, and the student-athletes benefited immensely from it. She truly cares, and listens to the concerns of the athletes, and at times holds them accountable when necessary. Her knowledge and presence will be sorely missed here in Decker.”
Zaparzynski was named Cramer Award honoree by EATA in 2006, becoming the second woman to achieve the feat since 1966.
An active member of the Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association, Zaparzynski was inducted into the EATA Hall of Fame ‘49 Club in January of 2018 at the annual EATA Convention in Boston.
“There are so many people that have impacted my career,” Zaparzynski added. “My mentor from Lock Haven, Dave Tomasi, my many colleagues in the PSAC, my predecessor at MU Wayne Evans, and our team physician of 30+ years Dr. Donald Shaw.”
Zaparzynski was a co-author of the Mansfield University Return to Play document, which allowed Mountaineer student-athletes to return to sport-specific action during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Laurie has been pivotal in assisting the department – and the university – to fully understand what the long-term impact of COVID-19 could potentially have on student-athletes as they return to play post-COVID,” Carl added. “She has advocated for the health and safety of all of Mansfield’s student-athletes and was instrumental in helping us develop our Return to Play guiding document.”
Zaparzynski is known throughout the department as one of, if not the strongest, advocates for student-athlete safety.
“Laurie may have had a positive impact on more students than any other employee at our University the last 30 years,” Oakes added. “She has always gone above and beyond to help our student-athletes. She has been there for them during not only injuries and rehab, but more importantly she has been there for them through the ups and downs of life.”
“The Mansfield University athletic department will forever be impacted by all of the accomplishments Laurie has achieved in her time at Mansfield,” former Assistant Athletic Trainer Michele Korgeski said. “She has created a safe healthcare environment for anyone that interacts with the athletics. Above that, she has impacted years of students that have come through Mansfield University.”
Zaparzynski is a 1987 graduate of Lock Haven University where she earned a BS in health, physical education, and athletic training. She received her masters degree as a reading specialist in 1988 from Bloomsburg University where she also served on the athletic training staff. Zaparzynski earned her Master of Science in Exercise Science from California University of Pennsylvania in 2007.
Zaparzynski resides in Mansfield with her husband, Joe, and has two adult sons, Graeme and Bryce.
Bryce was a four-year member of the Mansfield University baseball team and developed into one of the most reliable arms on the pitching staff during his career. Graeme was a four-year member of the Slippery Rock University baseball team, where he was a 1st-Team All-PSAC outfielder in 2014.