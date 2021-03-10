North Penn-Liberty Mounties wrestler Kohen Lehman had his season come to a close during the Super Regional Tournament in Pottsville on Saturday, March 6 as he finished in sixth place in the 172-pound division.
After an incredible run for the sophomore wrestler, he was only able to pick up one win during the tournament and will not get the opportunity to compete for a state medal.
During his first match, Lehman took on a Regional Champion in Jacob Jones and put together a strong effort but came up short in a 14-9 decision.
In his next match in the first consolation round, Lehman picked up his first win of the day, with a slim 2-1 decision of West Perry’s Tyler Wonders to continue his chance at moving on to States.
But in the next round, Lehman found a familiar opponent in Ethan Gush, with who he was wrestling for the third time during the postseason.
In his first two matchups against the Muncy standout, he lost by decision in both with a 4-2 loss and an 8-1 loss.
Lehman was unable to break his losing-streak against Gush as he was outlasted in a decision victory of 3-0 in the consolation semifinals.
With just one match left for a chance to move on the States, Lehman was pinned in just under three minutes by Hamburg’s Brant Mason to end his season.
Despite not making it to the State Tournament, Lehman had an extremely successful sophomore season in 2021 where he picked up a team-high 17 wins and finished with only eight losses and a 9-5 record in the postseason.
As just a sophomore, Lehman has already accumulated 34 wins and will be one of the top wrestlers in the 172-pound division from Division 4 AA in his next two seasons.