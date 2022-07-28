On Wednesday, July 20, the two remaining undefeated swim teams in the Greater Susquehanna Valley Aquatic League (GSVAL) met for a showdown at the Lewisburg Community Pool.
Wellsboro traveled with 82 of its 135 swimmers, and dove in against 96 highly competitive members of the Lewisburg team. In spite of Wellsboro posting 117 individual best times, it was not enough to defeat a strong performance by Lewisburg swimmers of all ages.
The final age-group score was Lewisburg 8 ½ and Wellsboro 1 ½. Lewisburg bested all Wellsboro age groups, save the 8 & under girls. The 10 & under girls tied, splitting that group’s score at a half point each.
The summer swim season concludes on July 30, when all teams in the GSVAL compete for the league championships at the Tri-Town pool in Muncy, PA. The meet is held in two sessions: ages 11 and over at 9:00 AM and ages 10 and under at 4:00 PM.
At championships, all the teams in the league enter their swimmers in their strongest events in order to score as many points as possible for their team. Any member of the team who has competed in at least two regular-season meets is eligible to swim at championships.