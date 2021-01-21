WESTFIELD — The North Penn-Liberty Mounties basketball team (2-0) started their season off with back-to-back wins over the Cowanesque Valley Indians (1-3) in their first week of action in the 2021 season.
In their first matchup on Friday, Jan. 15 the Mounties didn’t put together their best performance, but were still able to score at will throughout the evening as they won comfortably by a score of 70-38.
The team was led by a stellar scoring performance by senior Noah Spencer, who notched 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in the effort and was a one-man wrecking crew in transition.
“Honestly just getting started was the hardest part,” Spencer said. “Getting back in the rhythm of playing a real game. We were a little slow at the start and they seemed really quick, but they’ve also played a couple of games.”
Despite Spencer running the floor effectively throughout, the lack of an offseason showed for Liberty, with the team not having numbers during their fast-break opportunities.
“Everybody’s got to run,” NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “There were times in the first quarter where I was looking up and he (Spencer) was the only one pushing the ball and we had two or three guys jogging with him.... We have to have somebody running with him so we have more options so he’s not going up against two or three guys.”
After a slow offensive first quarter for the Mounties, where they only held a 16-10 lead, the Mounties started to find their groove.
The Indians closed the gap to three points, which in turn sparked a dominating 20-3 Liberty-run that helped them pull ahead before halftime by a score of 39-19.
“We started to get a lot more intensity on defense on the push and that led to some easier baskets,” Litzelman said.
The defense seemed to come alive in the second quarter, and as a unit who was dominant on that side of the ball this past season, they finally found some continuity in the second quarter by throwing different looks at the Cowanesque offense.
“I think switching up the defense and not letting them know what we are doing, I think that was huge,” Spencer said.
Liberty continued to dominate in the second half and outscored the Indians 31-19 to give them their first win of the year by a final score of 70-38.
The Mounties had three players in double-figures on the night with Derek Litzelman scoring 15 points in his varsity debut and shot the ball well, knocking down two three-pointers.
He was also extremely strong on defense and led his team with four steals on the night.
Senior Koleton Roupp ,three-point specialist, also delivered like he did all of last season knocking down three triples and scoring 11 points on the night. He also dished out four assists and two rebounds.
Though the Mounties put up an outstanding 70 points, the game was riddled with turnovers which would be expected in their season opening game with limited offseason practice.
“Passing is huge because if you find yourself getting stopped, you can find your teammates,” Spencer said. “It wasn’t too good at the start, but I like being able to give the ball to my teammates to score. I’d rather see them score than myself most times.”
Even in a sloppy outting, Liberty was able to come away with a victory, but will need to correct their mistakes moving forward.
“We need to work on our offensive crispness,” Litzelman said. “We were a little stagnant. We had guys standing when we shouldn’t... So we just need to limit our turnovers and just get everyone in shape and find some cohesion.”
In their second game of the week the Liberty team hosted the Indians for a rematch which ended with similar results.
The Mounties once again put up big numbers on their way to a victory on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Liberty topped CV by a score of 57-29 led by a smothering defense that racked up 13 steals in the effort.
Liberty jumped out to a huge first half advantage of 38-12 and never looked back as they claimed their second win of the season.
Reigning NTL-Defensive Player of the Year Brandon Thompson returned to the lineup in the game and his size was felt on defense racking up a game-high two blocks in his first game of the year.
The offense played a balanced brand of basketball, with Roupp leading the way with 15 points on five three-pointers.
Spencer also added 14 points while also grabbing six rebounds, dishing out two assists and snagging five steals.
Colton Litzelman did a bit of everything stuffing the stat sheet with ten points, seven rebounds, two assists and five steals.
His brother Derek Litzelman also had a career-day rebounding the basketball with a game-high 11 boards.
The Liberty basketball team hosted the Northeast Bradford team on Wednesday, Jan. 20 with a chance to move to 3-0.
In their next few games the Mounties will truly be tested with a looming Friday, Jan. 22 game against sister-school and rival North Penn-Mansfield Tigers.