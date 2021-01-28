MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (4-0) remained undefeated as they won both of their games this past week in dominating fashion.
In their first win of the week, Liberty topped the Northeast Bradford Panthers (2-4) behind an impressive defensive-effort by a score of 54-28.
Liberty opened the game up by holding NEB to just one first quarter point and never looked back as they cruised to halftime with a 35-10 advantage.
The Panthers started to fight back in the third quarter, out-scoring Liberty 12-9, but the defensive pressure was just too much as the Mounties held them to just six points in the final frame on their way to their third win of the season.
Noah Spencer continued to score at will for Liberty, racking up 20 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and an eye-popping seven steals on the night.
Senior center Brandon Thompson found some rhythm after an offseason injury sidelined him in the first game and a slow start in his second game, putting up 16 points with nine rebounds.
“I’m feeling better every week,” Thompson said. “And I feel like I’m just going to keep improving.”
Colton Litzelman also added seven points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and nine deflections in a very balanced effort.
In their next contest they traveled to North Penn-Mansfield to take on the winless Tigers in a rivalry game on Friday Jan. 22.
The Mounties were once again able to lean on a strong defense early in the contest that helped them build a 39-19 advantage at the half.
The half was controlled by Spencer who was able to score from all over the floor as he poured in 15 points in the first half.
Mansfield was kept alive by a gritty performance by Brody Burleigh who fought hard throughout the night in the paint and scored 10 of his teams’ 19 first half points.
Even with the big lead, the Tigers continued to fight back.
In the third quarter the Tigers scored 19 points and freshman-phenom Karson Dominick, who only scored five first half points, started to come alive, scoring eight in the quarter, but the big man from Liberty had an answer at almost every turn.
Thompson found himself in foul-trouble early in the game and watched from the bench for a majority of the second quarter.
But in the third quarter, he caught fire.
Thompson scored early and often in the quarter, notching 11 of his 16 points to help his team weather the storm.
“My main mindset going into the second half was trying to make it up to my team and I was really in the zone,” Thompson said.
It was clear that he had found a rhythm as Liberty rode his hot hand in the quarter to be able to go toe-to-toe with the offensive explosion Mansfield displayed.
“I talked to the guys about how they are not going to stop and they are going to keep coming,” NP-Liberty Basketball Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. ”I think we kind of got a little too comfortable with our lead. The biggest thing they did was out-rebound us, they pounded the boards and we just didn’t want to be physical and it helped them get back in the game.”
After three quarters the score was still in Liberty’s favor at 58-38 but Mansfield continued to hang around throughout.
In the fourth the Tigers were led by a burst of scoring from senior captain Alex Stein, who scored nine points including a few consecutive baskets that started to cut the lead down.
But with the 20-point deficit heading into the quarter the Tigers were unable to claw out of the hole as they fell by a final score of 72-55.
The Tigers were led by two big double-doubles from freshman Dominick who scored 14 points with an incredible 18 rebounds and sophomore Burleigh who notched a 15 point and 14 rebound night for the Tigers.
Stein led all Tiger-scorers with 17 points and did everything he could in the second half to try and bring his team back.
Liberty received yet another stellar performance from Noah Spencer, who scored 25 points while adding five rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Colton and Derek Litzelman also put together strong outings for Liberty during the win, with Colton scoring 12 points on 4-6 shooting and Derek scoring five points as well.
Colton had six rebounds, three assists and two steals on the night while Derek added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.
Also with another strong night was Thompson who scored 14 points in the game to go along with five rebounds and a game-high three blocks in limited action.
Thompson has been on fire as of late and was supposed to match up with one of the best big men in the league, J.J. Babcock from Athens, but the game was canceled due to weather.
Even with the cancelation, Thompson is confident that if and when they play, he will be ready.
“I don’t really think I fear anyone in the league,” Thompson said on matching up with Babcock. “I think I got things on lockdown.”
The NP-Liberty boys will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 28 as they travel to Williamson to take on the winless Warriors.