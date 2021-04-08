The North Penn-Liberty girls softball team was in control for a majority of their contest against Canton on Saturday, April 3, but fell short as Canton put together a late rally to top the Lady Mounties 10-9 in extra innings.
Liberty jumped out to a huge 6-0 lead in the top of the first, with Canton responding with two runs of their own.
Liberty once again was able to score multiple runs in the second inning as they pushed their lead to 9-5 after Canton responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs in the frame.
With a decently sized lead heading into the third inning, the Liberty girls would be unable to get another score on the board as Canton slowly started to mount their comeback.
Canton scored the next five runs on their way to the victory as Canton’s Allyson Butcher played hero with a game-winning RBI in the eighth inning as she finished her day off 3-5 with five RBIs for the Lady Warriors.
The defensive struggles continued for Liberty who despite being able to score in bunches so far this season (averaging over seven runs per contest) has yet to come up with a win in the 2021 season.
The offense was able to connect on 15 hits in the contest with Hayley Ridge, Mckenzie Tice and Molli Hall all batting 2-5 on the day with Ridge knocking in two RBI’s and Hall with one RBI in the effort.
Alexis Kshir had a big day as well as she was able to go 3-4 with a team-high three RBIs and a double in the effort.
Also recording hits were Bridgette Russel, Marissa Greiss, Spohn, Peyton Chapel, Hannah Grinnell, Saige Lehman and Kiersten Mitstifer during their third loss of the year.
Chapel recorded a double and an RBI, Mitstifer recorded a double and Grinnell also was able to chip in an RBI to round out the top batting performers for the Liberty girls.
The Liberty girls have been close in nearly every contest so far this season, and have only been outscored by six runs in their first three games.
The Liberty girls will need to bounce back quickly as their next contest is against the now 2-0 Wellsboro Lady Hornets who have been on an offensive tear in their first two games with 26 runs scored.
Their tilt is set for Thursday, April 8 in Mansfield.