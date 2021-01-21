The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties girls basketball team (0-2) started their season off with back-to-back losses on the road as they fell to the Towanda Lady Black Knights (2-0_ by a score of 59-26 and the Northeast Bradford team (4-1) by a score of ...
Liberty faced two of the top girls teams in the Northern Tier League in their first two contests, with both teams returning a plethora of starters.
In their first matchup against Towanda on Saturday, Jan. 16 Towanda jumped out to a huge lead in the first half on the back of two quarters of scoring over 20 points.
The Lady Black Knights scored an incredible 27 first quarter points opposed to only nine from Liberty.
The Towanda girls then followed up that quarter with a 20-point second quarter and put the Liberty girls in a 47-17 hole at the half.
The Liberty defense tightened up in the second half but were unable to climb out of the 30-point deficit as they suffered their first loss of the year.
Liberty was led by Eva Rice who is returning after an extremely productive junior season and notched eight points.
Sophomore Jaclyn Nelson also added eight points in the loss to round out the top scorers for the Lady Mounties.