LIBERTY -- The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (5-7) were able to hold on for a big win as senior point guard Eva Rice was able to score some big baskets down the stretch to help her team hold on for a 40-39 victory over Canton (4-11) on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
“She just needs to keep shooting more,” Liberty Head Coach Tracy Gregory said of Rice's performance. “We really emphasise with her all the time she needs to shoot more, she has a good shot… But it was a great team win by all of the girls, a lot of girls have stepped up off the bench as a whole.”
In the opening frame, it looked as though the Canton girls might run away with a win, as they darted out to an 11-2 lead, but the Lady Mounties were able to bounce back and go on a run of their own.
Liberty went on a 6-0 run to end the first quarter to close the gap to 11-8.
“Yeah we were definitely nervous there for a while,” Rice said. “But I just said to them ‘This is our game to win, there’s no reason we can’t win this game right now we’re a better team all together.”
The resilience showed for the Mounties as they chipped at the lead throughout the second quarter, as they took their first lead of the night in the frame and pushed their advantage to 18-13 on a 16-2 run.
The Canton girls continued to fight and mounted a run of their own, closing the half on a 8-3 run as they clung to a 21-20 advantage after two quarters of play.
The second half was tight the entire way, with Liberty and Canton trading blows throughout. Sophomore Sidney Landis hit a big shot to give Liberty their first lead of the half at 22-21, and hung onto that lead until the end of the frame when Canton mounted a 8-2 run that tied the game at 34 heading into the fourth.
With neither team able to gain an advantage, it was up to Rice in the final minutes of the game to seal the deal.
Rice hit a deep two-point shot with under two minutes left to give her team a 38-36 lead, but Canton fired right back with a shot of their own to tie the game at 38.
“I just knew I had to get the hoop,” Rice said. “I knew that they were trying to foul me so I just had to get myself in there.”
Moments later Rice got herself to the charity-stripe and knocked down two crucial free throws.
Canton had an opportunity to tie the game at the line as well, but Canton’s Reagan Kelly split her final-minute free throws as the Liberty girls closed the game with a 40-39 victory.
Liberty was led by Rice who scored 13 points as well as senior Ryann Upham who notched eight points in the win including three big points in the fourth quarter.
Landis scored six points in the win and Kiersten Mitstifer, Mackenzie Broughton, Elizabeth Ritchie and Darby Stetter all added three points in the win.
Canton was led by an outstanding performances from Aislyn Williams and Emma Tymeson who scored 11 and 12 points respectively.
The Liberty girls only have three games left on the schedule, and hosted the Williamson Lady Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
“We definitely are looking forward to playing Williamson again,” Rice said. “We definitely need to win against them, if we play like we did tonight we should be able to.”