The North Penn-Liberty girls basketball team (2-2) won back-to-back games over Wyalusing and Cowanesque Valley.
The Lady Mounties were able to top 50 points for the first time in the 2021 season during their win over Wyalusing and have found some much-needed rhythm on the offensive side of the floor.
In their first game of the week, the Liberty girls hosted the Wyalusing Lady Rams where they won by a score of 55-43 for their first win of the year.
“Scoring 55 points was great and a big confidence builder,”NP-Liberty Girls Basketball Head Coach Tracy Gregory said. “The girls know with continued hard work and intensity that this can be accomplished now. I hope this trend continues. We need to box out better at times and show our intensity on defense at all times.”
After a slow start where they trailed 19-18 heading into halftime, the Lady Mounties exploded for 20 third quarter points that helped them to build a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Even while trailing, the Liberty girls showed true grit and determination that helped them to claw back in the second half.
“They continued to keep up their defensive intensity, boxing out, going after loose balls and running their offense,” Gregory said.
Sophomore Jaclyn Nelson took over in the frame, connecting on two three-pointers and scored eight points of her team-high 15 points to give her team some breathing room. She also added an impressive nine rebounds in the effort for Liberty.
“It builds her confidence,” Gregory explained. “I think she has gotten stronger each and every game this year. She has been the leading scorer in two games for us. She has been aggressive and has an extremely positive attitude and very hard working.”
In the fourth quarter, the Liberty girls offense continued to roll, out-scoring Wyalusing 17-12 to hold on for their first win of the game.
Senior Eva Rice continued her hot start to the year and did a bit of everything on the floor for the Lady Mounties.
Rice scored 14 points and also added seven rebounds and five assists. She continues to be the floor general for her team and has helped them to come back from a slow 0-2 start in the 2021 season.
“She needs to touch the ball at least twice every offensive series,” Gregory said. “As our point guard, I would like her to receive the ball back if possible once she passes it off. She is a great team leader and has a great attitude.”
Also with big numbers in the game were sophomore Elizabeth Ritchie who notched a season-high of 11 rebounds to go with six points and also senior Kiersten Mitstifer notched 11 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Wyalusing was led by Catherine Brown who put up 12 points almost exclusively from the charity stripe.
In their next contest, the Liberty offense continued to roll, putting the Cowanesque Lady Indians away by a score of 47-27.
Liberty scored early and often in the win and after building a 26-7 advantage in the first half continued to roll as they claimed their second win of the year.
Rice had another outstanding game, scoring 16 points and has topped the 10-point mark in her last two games of the season.
Also in double-digits in the effort was Nelson who added 15 points. Mitstifer chipped in seven points and Ritchie scored five in the win.
The Lady Indians’ struggles continued in the loss as they moved to 1-6 on the year. The Cowanesque offense was once again led by Abby Ackley and Paisley Nudd who both scored nine points in the effort.
Liberty was back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 28 as they took on the 7-1 Athens Lady Wildcats. For scores and stories pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and the Free Press-Courier.