ELKLAND -- The North Penn-Liberty girls softball team (0-2) fell in back-to-back contests to start their 2021 season.
In their first matchup, the Lady Mounties traveled to Elkland to take on the Williamson Lady Warriors (1-1) and started relatively slow, but were able to make a late rally to keep things close.
Liberty was able to strike first, with Peyton Chapel hitting an RBI triple to push the score to 1-0 in the first inning.
But Williamson came right back, scoring eight unanswered runs to give them a big cushion heading into the third inning.
Liberty started to gain traction, pushing in two runs in the inning to close the gap to just 9-3.
Liberty pushed in five runs during the fifth inning but with the score at 9-8.
The Lady Warriors would end the game on a 3-1 run to close out Liberty 12-9.
Hall ended the day 2-4 with one RBI, Mitstifer was 3-5 with an RBI, Hayley Ridge added a double with two RBIs, Chapel had one triple and one RBI, Bridget Russel went 2-3 with one RBI and Saige Lehman went 1-2 with a double in a night where Liberty racked up 10 hits.
In their next action against a talented Northeast Bradford team, the Lady Mounties came up just short once again as they fell by a score of 6-4.
Senior Sarah Spohn was the top hitter for Liberty going a perfect 3-3 at the plate with two doubles.
Liberty’s next contest will be on the road as they travel to take on Canton on Monday, April 3.