MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties softball team hosted the Galeton Lady Tigers on Monday, March 22 for the first scrimmage of the 2021 season.
Liberty was able to use good plate discipline to build an early lead over the Galeton team and continued to pour it on in the preseason exhibition.
“We found some stuff to take away from the game when their pitcher started to settle down,” NP-Liberty Softball Head Coach Lynn Grinnell said. “We were able to get some nice hits, we also had a nice mixture of seniors and freshmen getting thrown into the ball game.”
With an almost entirely new roster in 2021 than the last time they took the field two seasons ago, Liberty boasts a talented lineup of players who have been successful during junior high and will need to mature quickly as Liberty enters the year.
Liberty has 25 players on the roster that features a mix of a few veteran players, six seniors and six juniors, as well as a substantial number of underclassmen, with 13 players who are either freshman or sophomores.
“Well the only returning starter is Kiersten Mitstifer, our second baseman,” Grinnell said. “And our only returning starter pitcher is Jenna McMullen.”
With only a handful of players who have had substantial time playing at the varsity level, it will be a learning curve heading into the year with a short turnaround and Liberty will turn to some of their older players for leadership as they try to grow throughout the season.
“We learned that some of the younger ones, we had a great junior high team, they have to learn they are going against girls three or four years older than them,” Grinnell said. “What was easier for them before, will be much harder now.”
With so many younger players taking the field for the Lady Mounties, Grinell expects that the leadership of McMullen, Mitstifer and Hannah Grinnell to be key to their success as they are some of the few players who have any experience on what it takes to be successful at the varsity level.
McMullen is expected to carry the largest portion of the pitching duties throughout the season, but with an assortment of young pitchers who can throw hard, expect to see some freshman and sophomores sprinkled in as the season goes on.
“I just think that defense is what I bring to the table,” McMullen said. “We have a strong defense. The balls that are hit to the infield this year’s starters will handle it.”
Expect McMullen to open most games and, if successful, Liberty will keep her on the mound until a team can prove to connect against her.
Another player who the coaching staff expects to make a big impact is senior catcher Hannah Grinell, who will be starting behind the plate at the varsity level for the first time.
“I think we worked well in the infield,” Hannah commented on the performance of the defense against Galeton. “We were able to recover fast, which was big.”
Grinnell hasn’t spent too much time playing with the current group of girls on the Liberty roster, but in their short time preparing for the season has had a positive experience and has high expectations for the underclassmen this season.
“I think they are all good players,” Hannah said. “I think pretty much all of them are good assets to the team and I’m excited to work with them.”
Another player who will be seeing a much larger role in the 2021 season is junior outfielder Hayley Ridge.
Ridge saw some game time during her freshman season but now will be a player to watch for the Liberty girls.
“For having a lot of new girls and only been playing for two weeks, I thought we all worked pretty well together,” Ridge said. “And I think it was a really good game for us.”
Ridge pointed to a few key things to improve on their effort against Galeton and said their energy is one of the biggest things to improve on.
“In the dugout, I think we just need more energy,” Ridge said. “That’s something we are going to work on, and then just the other stuff with compatibility and defense. A lot of the older girls have been working together forever. Also, the younger girls have been working together forever, so now it’s about kind of blending.”
The integration and melding of the two age groups will be imperative to the success of Liberty.
One major contribution the underclassmen will have is with the Mounties pitching staff with Mollie Hall, Payton Chapel, Mckenna Lightner and Mackenzie Tice all expected to see some time on the mound during the year.
“Molly Hall has a wicked changeup,” Grinnell said. We have Lightner who is learning and she is probably the fastest girl we have out there. Freshman Mackenzie Tice is really good as well.”
With such a short offseason for all of the softball teams in the league, expect games to be dictated by pitching and defense during the opening few weeks of the season and the Lady Mounties to be no exception to that.
“I think we are going to have to lean on our defense, and the hitting will come along,” Grinnell said. “Every year in the first two weeks of the season, it’s a pitching game. When the batters catch up, the games start to change.”
The Liberty girls will open their season on the road as they travel to Tioga on Friday, March 26 to take on the Williamson Lady Warriors at 4:30 p.m.