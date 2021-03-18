WILLIAMSPORT — The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (14-3) boys basketball team’s season came to a close as the St. John Neumann Golden Knights (17-3) used a 42-point second half to bury the Mounties in the District 4 Class A Championship by a score of 82-53.
“Well, I think it’s just one super incredible athletic team,” Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “They are super athletes, for the longest time I don’t think we knew how athletic they were going to be.”
Things remained close until the waning minutes of the first half, as the Mounties went to big man Brandon Thompson early and often as he scored time and time again in the paint without anyone from the Knights tall enough to contest his shots.
“We knew coming in they didn’t have much size or strength down low,” Thompson said. “So we just tried to take advantage of it. We let up a bit in the second quarter though.”
Thompson almost single-handedly led the Mounties in the first quarter, scoring 10 points in the frame.
Kevin Alexander was able to connect on a deep two-point shot as the buzzer went off and the Mounties found themselves only trailing by one with the score at 19-18.
“We made a nice run and kept with them for a while,” Litzelman said. “But then we kind of got away from what we wanted, getting paint touches and we got back to shooting some shots we didn’t want to take, but we took anyways.”
In the opening minutes of the second quarter, senior Noah Spencer was able to connect on a free throw that gave him his coveted 1,000th point in the biggest game of his career.
He became just the seventh player in Liberty basketball history to reach the mark and the first since the 2007 season.
Though he finally arrived at the plateau, Neumann was determined to not give him anything easy on the night, with two to three bodies gravitating to him anytime he entered the paint, holding him to just 11 points.
Things remained close throughout the middle of the second quarter, with both teams trading buckets and the score was dead-even at 25 apiece with just three minutes remaining in the first half.
From this point on, the Golden Knights offense would take complete control of the game.
They ended the half on a 14-2 run that pushed their lead to 39-27 and set the tone for the second half.
The speed, athleticism and tenacity of the Golden Knights seemingly wore down Liberty, as they used steals and fast-break opportunities to get quick, easy scores at the rim that Liberty just didn’t have the speed to contest.
Neumann cruised through the final two quarters and claimed their seventh District Championship in the past nine years after finishing the game off by outscoring the Mounties 42-26 in the second half.
Neumann was led by an incredible performance from the Hill brothers, with Davion scoring 27 and David scoring a game-high 33 for the Golden Knights as the deadly scoring-tandem accounted for 73% of their scoring in the win.
Liberty was led by an incredible performance from Thompson, who scored a team-high 22 points, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, tallied four blocks and recorded three steals for the Mounties.
“This group and this team means everything to me, we’re all just so close,” Thompson said. “We were family and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to play with my whole life.”
Colton Litzelman added 11 points with nine coming in the first half to go along with his seven rebounds and two assists.
Spencer scored 11 points with three rebounds, seven assists and four steals even while dealing with a defense that doubled him at every opportunity they could.
Sophomore Derek Litzelman scored five points and senior Kevin Alexander added three points and the senior played his normally savvy game, drawing a few charges in the lane during the second half of the contest.
The Mounties lose five seniors this season, all of which played a pivotal part in their first-ever back-to-back NTL Division 2 Championships, but the success the program has displayed over the past two years may be what Liberty needs to turn the corner and usher in an era of continued success.
“One thing we talked about is the fact that the underclassmen have seen the amount of effort and poise it takes to get to this level,” Litzelman said. “The amount of effort it takes to work every game to try and get better. I hope they look at that and try to emulate it and do the same thing.”
The Mounties will look much different in the 2021-2022 season, with only one starter slated to make a return to the lineup.