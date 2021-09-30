Many gardeners rarely experience boredom because they know that a gardener’s work is never really done. As your growing season comes to a close, the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Tioga County have prepared a preliminary list of chores to think about. If you think of something that is an important addition, please contact the Penn State Master Gardeners of Tioga County by emailing the Master Gardener Hotline at tiogamg@psu.edu.
- Monitor weather forecasts for first arrival of frost. If your garden is in a low, unsheltered spot it can be a frost pocket and vegetables and flowers are likely to be damaged early.
- When you anticipate a frost, harvest all ripe, tender crops such as cucumbers, eggplant, melons, okra, peppers, tomatoes and summer squash and store them for eating or processing in a cool, dry place. Tomato plants can be pulled up with their roots and green tomatoes on them and hung on a nail in a dry, cool basement and they will ripen by December.
- After the first frost, cut dead leaf stalks of perennial vegetables such as rhubarb and asparagus and top-dress the beds with compost and a layer of mulch to reduce damage from freezing and thawing. Remove weeds from strawberry beds and mulch with a light material.
- If extending your gardening season, open cold frames or covers on raised beds on warm, sunny days as soon as the air temperature warms up. Close them at night when the temperature is low.
- Remove all diseased and pest infested plants from your garden. Perennial flowers with mildew, like phlox, or with other disease or pests, should be cut back and the infected plant debris removed. If burning is permitted and safe, burning will kill disease and insects that your plant wastes are harboring. If you cannot burn, bag and haul the waste away. If your perennial beds are free of disease, you can hold off on cleaning them until spring. This practice provides excellent habitat for overwintering beneficial insects.
- Fall is an excellent time to take a soil test to see if your soil is deficient in nitrogen, potassium, or phosphorus and what the pH is. If pH amendments are needed, they can be added so the correct pH will be available for spring planting. Soil test kits with instructions are available from the Extension office in the basement of the Tioga County Courthouse. The standard tests cost $9. Take 10 random samples to a depth of six to eight inches in the plant root zone. Visit the Penn State website https://agsci.psu.edu/aasl/soil-testing for more information. Need visual instruction, you can watch proper soil collection by a Penn State professional on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYAaeytCDSA.
- After cleanup, add one to two inches of compost to your raised beds or garden plots. Collect leaves (brown compost ingredient) to add to your compost to maintain the brown to green ratio of 2:1.
- Dig dahlia tubers one week after a killing frost to allow the tubers time to incorporate sugars for food. Dig and dry gladiola corms when the plants die back or after a frost. Store in a dry, cool place that does not freeze.
- Before winter, clean, oil, and repair hand tools; sharpen all tool blades and remove any rust. Clean stakes and trellises of plant material and soil remnants and allow them to dry completely. To prevent rusting, store all tools and garden materials in an inside, dry environment such as a shed or closed garage.
- Update your garden journal with crop successes and problems, and, if problems, how you resolved them. Make notes about adjustments you want to make for next year’s garden.
Have a problem? As always, the Garden Hotline is available to answer your questions. Email tiogamg@ psu.edu or call the extension office 570-724-9120.