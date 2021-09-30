As fall weather ends the growing season for summer vegetables, many gardeners plant cool season crops and use varying methods to extend the growing season to after the first frost. A gardener has many options that can help provide cover and protection from the killing cold. Choosing which option depends on the amount of time and money one wants to invest.
One option is to create a cold frame. Gardeners with raised beds that are 2 or more feet tall and have 8 to 10 inches of space above the soil in the raised bed can cover the top of the bed with an old window frame covered in clear plastic. Other gardeners can opt to spend a little money and build a cold frame cover using clear plastic, glass, or plexiglass. The optimal location for a cold frame is a southern exposure, ideally where it would be sheltered from the north wind by a wall or hedge. The buildup of water and snow must be removed from the covering. On very warm days, the covering will need to be raised or slid off part of the raised bed to allow hot air to escape.
Another rather easy way to extend your growing season is by constructing inexpensive plastic coverings, or low covers. The cover can be over an entire raised bed or one or more garden rows (shown in picture). Build the frame out of PVC piping and make sure the cover can be closed at the end to protect against frost at night.
Regardless of the method chosen, all covered beds will require periodic watering as well as manually venting on warm, sunny days. You can extend the growing season further by painting plastic milk jugs black and filling them with water. The sun will warm the water during the day and keep the undercover vegetables warmer through the night as the heat is released.
Onions, salad greens, beets, spinach, kale, and arugula are easy to grow by this method. Kohlrabi, Asian greens, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, and parsnips can also be grown. An excellent free Penn State article is available at www. extension.psu.edu entitled “Season Extenders and Growing Fall Vegetables.” I have eaten spinach all winter that I grew in a 4-by 4-foot raised bed assembled from two vinyl plastic window casings, one on top of the other, with a plexiglass covering weighted on the four corners with a brick. Many vegetables are actually sweeter after a frost, and you will delight in the additional flavor they offer. If you like to try new things, create your own covered vegetable bed. Start small and see what you can grow!
