The 2023 Little All-Star season is set to kick off this weekend, with Wellsboro, Southern Tioga, Allegheny Mountain, and Tioga Lawrenceville all set to compete in baseball and softball.
Below are the schedules for the upcoming pool play games for the area All-tar teams and for updates on the local teams.
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
8-9-10
6/18 — Wellsboro @ Tioga Lawrenceville - 4 p.m.
6/20 — Tioga Lawrenceville @ Southern Tioga - 6 p.m.
6/22 — Southern Tioga @ Wellsboro - 6 p.m.
9-10-11
6/19 — Troy @ Southern Tioga - 6 p.m.
6/19 — Allegheny Mountain @ Canton - 6 p.m.
6/21 — Southern Tioga @ Allegheny Mountain - 6 p.m.
6/23 — Southern Tioga @ Canton - 6 p.m.
6/23 — Troy @ Allegheny Mountain - 6 p.,m.
Majors
6/20 — Southern Tioga @ Allegheny Mountain - 6 p.m.
6/22 — Wellsboro @ Southern Tioga - 6 p.m.
6-24 — Allegheny Mountain @ Wellsboro - 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
8-9-10
6/17 — Troy @ Southern Tioga - 3 p.m.
6/19 — Southern Tioga @ Wellsboro - 5:30 p.m.
6/21 — Wellsboro @ Troy - 5:30 p.m.
Majors
6/16 — Canton @ Wellsboro 6 p.m.
6/16 — Troy @ Southern Tioga - 6 p.m.
6/17 — Southern Tioga @ Canton - 3 p.m.
6/17 — Wellsboro @ Troy - 3 p.m.
6/18 — Southern Tioga @ Wellsboro - 4 p.m.