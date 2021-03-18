Local rally racers and Westfield natives Derek and Matt James have both been keeping busy during the American Rally Association’s 2021 season, as they ready for their Tioga County return this summer with Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally in Wellsboro after the event was canceled this past year.
Derek James has been primarily working as a mechanic during the year and has been working with a brand new team this season.
“Now I am working with a new team,” Derek said. “Rowley Rally Team, it’s been really busy. We are traveling to Missouri right now. So we prep the car and then I’ll be traveling to Washington State for a race out there so I’m going to every race, but I will be driving in only one.”
Despite not spending any races as a driver up to this point in the season, Derek plans to get behind the wheel for the first time when his team makes the trip to STPR.
“It looks like STPR is possibly going to be my only event this year, unfortunately, but I will be debuting my new car,” Derek said. “It’s been a while out of a car, so it’s going to take a bit to get up to speed but hopefully I can do that quickly and be competitive. That’s the main thing, just to be competitive and STPR roads are super challenging.”
Even only racing in one event this year, James has kept busy, traveling all over the country with his new team working on the mechanical side of rally racing with one of the top teams in the entire country.
“It’s a high level of the team that I’m working with,” James said. “Which is going to help me getting better in the future.”
As James continues to gain experience with his new team, he is still preparing for STPR and is excited to debut his new car in his home county.
“The roads at STPR are amazing. As far as I’m concerned they are the best roads in the country,” Derek said.
Derek’s brother Matt James has also kept busy during the opening stretch of the 2021 ARA rally season and said for him it has been one of his busiest rally seasons he’s ever taken part in.
Matt is currently traveling to Missouri to compete as well, but as a co-driver in the event.
“Things have been great for me so far this season,” Matt said. “I’ve done three events, went to Michigan, South Carolina and am heading to Missouri right now.”
With a full slate of races ahead of him, Matt plans to run the entire 2021 championship this season.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with some talented people,” Matt said. “They were both new drivers to me as well, and we had never worked together before and when we arrived, we were very successful.”
During his first two events, Matt was able to reach the podium in both appearances with two different drivers while running two very different courses.
Matt is currently with the AR Motorsports team and plans to continue working with them until the end of the year.
“This guy is from California and he is just trying to cut his teeth with some rally,” Matt said. “What we’ve done so far has been good and we had a chat on the phone and it’s just a good gig right now so I’m hoping it stays that way.”
Matt plans on running approximately 12-15 different races in the 2021 season.
He also plans on competing this summer at STPR in Wellsboro.
“I plan on being there one way or another,” Matt said. “Hopefully I will be there with this team...I’m a bit biased just because I grew up there, but STPR has some of the best roads in the world that you’ll ever compete on.”
With STPR’s winding roads and a small margin for error, it is a rare challenge that many racers have come to love, especially the local ones.
“The roads are super fast,” Matt said. “And they’re unforgiving. There’s no room for error because the trees are literally on the road so if you go wide at one corner, you’re going to be done for the day.”
STPR is set for Sept. 17-18 in Wellsboro.