As each season passes for Galeton standout volleyball player Alli Macensky, she continuously showcases her ability to improve her already impressive skill set as she took yet another step forward in the 2021 season.
For her impressive individual season as well as helping her team to the District 4 Class A Finals, Macensky has been selected as this year’s Tioga Publishing Volleyball Player of the Year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a top player in the area as a junior,” Macensky said of receiving the honor. ‘I am hoping for a really good senior season next year.”
As just a junior, Macenksy put together an extremely balanced season where she racked up team-highs in kills with 249, aces with 67, blocks with 49, and also had 136 digs on the year and showed vast improvement in nearly every facet of her game.
“Alli is a player who loves the sport and dedicates her time to improving herself,” Galeton Head Coach Jess Green said. “She commits to every practice and wants the best for the team. Alli is a force at the net in both attacking and blocking. She has been a huge asset the last few seasons and I know she will bring even more next year as it will be her final season as a Galeton Tiger.”
As just a junior, Macensky has already marked her name in the Galeton record books.
She recorded the school record in kills this season and has amassed nearly 600 kills already, a number that will continue to grow as she is set to be an even more dominant force heading into her senior year.
“Beating the school record definitely wins because I’m a junior and have another year to add to it,” Macensky said of breaking the record. “I can make it as high as I can and push myself.”
Her accomplishments already in her career may be impressive, but she is also an extremely important cog in the Galeton volleyball team that has had tremendous success over the past two seasons.
They have now played in two consecutive District 4 Class A Finals and in their last appearance gave D4 powerhouse Canton all they could handle in a five-set thriller.
The sting of defeat has made the players set to return ready to compete, with none being more hungry for a title than Macensky.
“We definitely want to win the District Title next year so we’ll have to work really well as a team and push ourselves to get to that point,” Macensky said. “I practice year-round so I’m definitely gonna be really hungry for the win.”
With another year to continue to grow as a player and a team, expect the newly minted Tioga Publishing Volleyball Player of the Year to continue to improve and take the Galeton program to new heights this upcoming year.
“We are losing a few players to graduation, but the players we have returning are a powerhouse and will definitely step up to the competition,” Green said. “I have complete faith and confidence in the underclassmen to take it all the way in the seasons to come.”
Galeton volleyball will return all but three players, and Macensky plans to be competing for the D4 Title next season with a talented returning group while also continuing to rack up kills in the process as she enters the final year of her illustrious career.
“For my future, I really wanna keep building on my amount of kills,” Macesnky said. “But as a team, I really want and hope that we can win the District Title and be league champions.”
