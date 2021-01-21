The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (0-1) basketball team dropped their season opener on the road against the Wyalusing Rams (2-0) by a score of 64-59 in a hard-fought game.
Throughout the first half, the Tigers played well on offense, building a five-point lead and scoring 33 points behind a flurry of three-pointers.
The Tigers knocked down five triples in the half, with senior captain Alex Stein leading the charge with three triples.
Freshman Karson Dominick hit the ground running in the first half for the Tigers, scoring 12 points in the half, he is a player to watch this season as Mansfield will look for some young players to make an immediate impact.
The Mansfield team continued to lead heading into the fourth quarter, but poor free throw shooting down the stretch doomed the Tigers as they missed five out of seven shots from the charity stripe in the quarter, while only scoring nine points in the frame.
The Tigers received double-digit scoring from three players with Stein notching 17 points, Curtis Craig scoring 10 points and Dominick setting his career-high in style with a 20-point performance in his debut.
Also scoring nine points was sophomore Brody Burleigh who scored nine points with seven of them coming in the second half of the game.
Wyalusing was led by Isaiah Way, who put together an outstanding performance scoring 29 points with 18 of them coming in the second half when the Rams were clawing their way back into the game.
The Mansfield Tigers face a tough schedule of games in the next week, with their next four games featuring opponents who have a combined record of 10-2
The Tigers had yet another tough matchup to open up their season as they traveled to Athens for a showdown with the 3-2 Wildcats on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
For scores and updates pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.