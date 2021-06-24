The Mansfield Legion baseball team suffered their first loss of the 2021 summer season as they traveled to Sayre on Thursday, June 17 and fell by a score of 5-4.
Both teams got out of the gates strong, with Mansfield scoring two runs in the top of the first inning with Cameron Fabian reaching base after being hit by a pitch and Kyle Davis scoring him on a double two batters later.
Davis would score on an error later in the inning to push the score to 2-0 early.
Sayre would immediately strike back, pushing in three runs in the bottom of the inning to push the score to 3-2 after one inning of play.
The offense would slow down for both teams and Mansfield would gain a lead in the top of the fourth and fifth innings as they scored two more runs with Hermanson reaching base on a double and scoring on an error later in the fourth inning and Kohen Lehman scoring in the fifth inning.
But Sayre would finish things off in the fifth inning as Sayre would score the final two runs of the game to push the score to its final mark of 5-4.
Mansfield received a strong night from Davis, who was able to finish his day 2-2 with an RBI double while reaching base in all four at-bats.
Hermanson also had a double and a run scored, while Lehman had one hit and also two strikeouts in just over an inning of work on the mound.
Jake Evans also added a hit while freshman Karson Dominick was able to turn in a solid pitching performance against a good offensive Sayre team going three innings and striking out seven batters.
Mansfield will now host Athens on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. looking to get back in the win column.