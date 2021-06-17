The Mansfield Legion baseball team (3-0) continued to play well during the summer as they beat Troy 10-2 on Thursday, June 10 and continue their undefeated Legion season.
The Mansfield team was able to get out to an early lead that they would never relinquish as Cameron Fabian was able to score in the first inning.
The blowout would continue in the second inning with Mansfield hanging four more runs on the Troy team with Hunter Thompson, Caleb Moon, Dickinson and Jake Evans each scoring during the inning to push their lead to 5-0.
Mansfield had five base hits in the inning with six total base-runners in the frame that helped them come up with some breathing room.
They would continue to swing the bat well for the rest of the game, scoring three more runs in the fourth inning and two more runs in the sixth inning while Troy was finally able to get on the board in the fifth inning with two runs to push the game to its final score of 10-2.
Fabian finished the game 1-2 with one run scored and one triple on the day. Thompson had two singles and two runs scored, Moon finished 1-2 with one run scored and single, Dickinson scored one run and Evans recorded two singles and two runs scored in the effort.
Kohen Lehman continued his impressive summer as he picked up another win on the mound while also scoring two runs and recording a triple in the win.
Mansfield is back in action on Wednesday, June 16 as they travel to Sayre at 6 p.m.