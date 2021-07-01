MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Legion baseball team picked up another big win on Thursday, June 24 at home over Athens and scored early and often on their way to an 11-1 victory.
In the first inning, Mansfield’s Kohen Lehman held Athens scoreless before the offensive onslaught would begin for the Mansfield team.
Cameron Fabian led off the inning with a triple and started a big inning for the Mansfield team as they plated four runs on the back of three hits, three errors and a walk as Derek Litzelman, Fabian, Lehman and Eli Shaw all crossed home plate.
Mansfield would score two more runs in the bottom of the second inning with Lehman reaching base on a triple and was pushed into home plate one batter later by Shaw who belted a double.
Cody Hermanson scored Shaw in the next at-bat on a double to push the advantage to 6-0 after just two innings.
Athens would plate one run in the top of the third inning, with Warner reaching on a single and scoring later in the inning, but it was the last time Athens would add to the scoreboard during the game.
Mansfield would use a three-run fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth to end the game early with a mercy rule by an 11-1 score.
In the win, Mansfield recorded nine hits and was aided by porous fielding by the Athens team.
Athens ended the day racking up seven errors in the loss that Mansfield took advantage of throughout the evening.
Of the 11 runs scored by Mansfield, three runs reached base on an error in the contest.
Lehman, who finished 2-3 with two runs scored and a triple, led the charge for Mansfield in the win, while Hermanson also had three hits on the day to go along with a team-high three RBIs as well.
Lehman also tossed a solid game and picked up the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts and only allowing just three hits and one run.
Shaw also added an RBI on the day and scored two runs during another victory for the Mansfield team.
In their next contest of the week, Mansfield hosted Troy on Tuesday, June 29.
Scores from the contest are not yet available. Mansfield will finish off their Legion season with two conesectutive home games where they host Canton on Thursday, July 1 and then host Sayre on Tuesday, July 6 both starting at 6 p.m.