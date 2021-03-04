With a chance to possibly grab the final playoff spot in the District 4 AAA Playoffs, the North Penn-Mansfield boys basketball team (9-9) were unable to take down the Athens Wildcats (13-9) as they fell narrowly by a score of 65-56 to push them out of a possible playoff spot.
The Tigers kept pace with the Wildcats until the second quarter where the Athens team used a 19-13 advantage in the frame to build a 32-27 lead heading into the second half of play.
The Wildcats’ Mason Lister was the leader of the charge for the Wildcats in the half as he netted 13 of his 15 points as Athens took control.
Mansfield was led by senior Alex Stein who did everything he could to help the Tigers pull off a win, scoring 12 of his team’s 27 points in the first half to keep them within striking-distance down the stretch.
Both teams came out firing in the second half with neither gaining an advantage in the third quarter as they both scored 16 points in the frame. The Tigers came alive from behind the three-point arc hitting three triples in the frame led by freshman Karson Dominick who hit on two to keep things close.
With the game still in reach, Mansfield was unable to flip the script in the fourth, and despite poor free throw shooting from the Wildcats down the stretch (3-7), they were still out-scored 17-13 in the final frame to dash the playoff hopes of the Tigers by a score of 65-56.
Mansfield was led by another strong night from Dominick who notched a game-high 20 points in the loss. Dominick will be a player to watch over the next few seasons and as just a freshman has proven to be an effective scorer in a senior-heavy Northern Tier League.
Dominick averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and just under two steals per game in his first season while topping the 20-point mark five times and the 10-point mark 12 times this season.
Ending his career on a strong note was senior Stein who scored 17 points in the contest and has been one of the best point guards in the entire NTL during his senior year.
Curtis Craig and Sammy Lawrence added eight points, while senior Jacob Evans chipped in three points in the loss.
Mansfield will lose a key-group of seniors this upcoming season (six) but will have four players who have started at some point this season in Brody Burleigh, Sammy Lawrence, Karson Dominick and Eli Shaw returning in the 2022 season.
The Tigers finished their season with a 9-9 record which was good for the fourth-best in the NTL Large School Division and 10th place in the District 4 AAA standings, just five percentage points out of the eighth and final playoff spot.