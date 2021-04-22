The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers baseball team (3-3-1) picked up a pivotal win as they were able to beat the then-undefeated Bishop Neumann by a score of 10-8 for their third victory of the 2021 season.
In the win, Mansfield was led by a stellar outing on the mound by Cameron Fabian who was able to put in five innings as the relief pitching and striking out eight batters while only giving up two runs to help his team pick up the win.
Senior Jacob Evans also had a big day for the Tigers, as he went a perfect 4-4 on the day with three RBIs and a double on the day.
Both Noah Spencer and Bryan Bogaczyk were able to pick up two hits on the day while Derek Litzelman, Fabian and Coleman Jeliff also picked up one hit for the Tigers in the win.
With the victory, the Mansfield team has won two straight and sit firmly in the third spot in the Northern Tier League Large School Division trailing Athens by just two games.
The Mansfield offense has come alive during the last few games, scoring over seven runs in four of their last four games to help them move back to over a 0.500 record on the season.
Senior Blaise Dietrich has been the steady bat for the Tigers this season and he is batting a 0.421 average so far on the year with eight hits and five RBIs on the season.
Spencer and Evans have also come alive in the latest weeks of the season, with Evans swinging the bat efficiently this year batting 0.368 and leading his team in RBIs with seven and having a tied for team-best two home runs already this season.