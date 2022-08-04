Mansfield University softball was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Academic Team after landing eight players on the NCAA Division II Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete list, the organization announced on Monday afternoon, Aug. 1.

Morgan Berndt (Clarence, N.Y. / Clarence Central), Natalie Blackstone (Rotterdam, N.Y. / Mohonasen), Alexis Easling (Corning, N.Y. / Corning Painted Post), Madison Jean (Montoursville / Loyalsock), Morgan Mesaris (Pittston / Pittston), Lacey O’Donnell (Horseheads, N.Y. / Horseheads), Hannah Swartz (Hummelstown / Lower Dauphin), and Lauren Watson (Watsontown / Warrior Run) were named Scholar-Athletes on Monday.

Easling, Jean, O’Donnell, Swartz, Watson and Berndt are all repeat selections from last year.

In order to qualify for Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete status, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.5 of higher during the 2015-16 academic year.

As a team, the Mountaineers were honored as an Easton/NFCA All-Academic Team for registering a 3.38 GPA.

Additionally in MU sports news, the university is welcoming in ten new rookie soccer players for the women’s team this year.

Fifth-year Head Coach John Shaffer and the Mansfield University women’s soccer program welcome 10 newcomers to 2022 preseason camp, which is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 8.

The Mounties will look to blend the 10 rookies with 16 returners to round out a deep roster of 26 student-athletes during the 2022 season.

The Mounties begin the campaign on Sunday, Aug. 28 when they host non-conference opponent Salem University at the MU Soccer Field.

Meet the Newest Mountaineers:#0 Samantha Merklin, GK (Effort / Pleasant Valley). #11 Lauren Straub, F (Walnutport / Northampton). #16 Quelyn Nepa, F/D (Easton / Easton). #18 Emily Walls, M, (Millmont / Mifflinburg). #19 Wiley Egan, M (Northumberland / Shikellamy)

#21 Ella Waldner-Smith, F (Orangeville Ontario, Canada / Orangeville). #23 Sam Kozminski, M/D (Pennsburg / Upper Perkiomen). #24 Madison Herb, M (Fleetwood / Fleetwood). #25 Olivia Hudson, D (Camden, Del. / Caesar Rodney). #27 Taya-Reese Johnson, M (Brampton, Ontario / St. Roch Catholic Secondary School).

The Mountaineers are seeking to improve on a 2-14-2 overall record from last season.