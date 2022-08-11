The Mansfield University field hockey team and eighth-year head coach Brittany Hansrote welcome nine newcomers as they are set to open their 2022 preseason camp on Monday, Aug. 15.

The Mounties finished 9-9 overall and 4-6 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in 2021, narrowly missed the postseason by one game on the final day of the season.

Mansfield is set to open the season on Sept. 3 and 4 when they travel to Kutztown University for the Fall Field Hockey Classic.

The Classic features – Kutztown, Southern Connecticut, St. Michaels College and the Mounties. Mansfield takes on Southern Connecticut at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 before closing the weekend with Saint Michaels at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4.

The Mounties strength in 2022 will be their experience as they return 22 athletes, including All-PSAC juniors Alex Esterling (2nd-Team), Hannah Meyer (2nd-Team) and Saramae Radel (3rd-Team).

“The 2022 incoming class is bringing a lot of skill and versatility to our program,” Hansrote said. “All playing positions are represented within this class and the level of skill is high, which will enhance and push our returning group in a good way.

It keeps us heading in the right direction of elevating our program and continuing the forward momentum. We have two All-State selections coming in, and are representing two states along with one international country.”

“Overall, this class is very talented, driven, diverse, and eager to compete at the collegiate level. Last year with missing playoffs by one game, our returners are hungrier than ever in getting back and going even beyond round one.”

Meet the newest Mountaineers:#1 Riley Batdorf, Goalkeeper, (Selinsgrove, Pa. / Selinsgrove).

#9 Lotte Dams, Forward, (Bilthoven, Netherlands / Het Nieuwe Lyceum).

#13 Arianna Wertz, Midfield / Defender, (Bernville, Pa. / Tulpehocken).

#15 Madison Kurtz, Defender, (Lancaster, Pa. / Manheim Township).

#18 Leah Toskey, Forward, (Selinsgrove, Pa. / Selinsgrove).

#26 Sophia Vadnais, Defense, (Amherst, N.Y. / Sweet Home).

#31 Annika Cooke, Forward, (Stroudsburg, Pa. / Stroudsburg).

#32 Allie Stoddard, Forward, (Hamburg, Pa. / Hamburg).

#33 Sarah Loeffler, Midfield, (Fleetwood, Pa. / Fleetwood).