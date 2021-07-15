North Penn-Mansfield Panthers standout football player Bryan Bogaczyk has signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Mansfield University in the 2021 fall season.
Bogaczyk played four years of varsity football for the NP-Mansfield as a running back and strong safety.
On offense, Bogaczyk tallied nearly 1,000 total rushing years on just 207 carries with an average of 4.7 yards per attempt.
He also recorded 22 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown, all during his junior season.
He also scored 16 career touchdowns during his tim with the Panthers, with 14 rushing touchdowns in that span.
On defense, Bogaczyk recorded 70 tackles from the secondary and was a ball hawk, recorded eight interceptions in his career with 20 pass deflections in just 30 games.
He will now join a resurgent Mansfield University Mountaineers sprint football team who despite not playing in 2020 had a record of 9-5 in their previous two seasons while playing in the Collegiate Sprint Football League championship in their most recent season in 2019.
Bogaczyk will join a talented roster looking to make a run for a championship in the 2021 season under Head Coach John Evans who has a long list of newcomers set to play this upcoming season.