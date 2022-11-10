On Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m., Meet The Hornets returns. Winter 2022-23 teams will gather at the Wellsboro High School gym for their season introductions.
A tradition for many years, Meet The Hornets is an opportunity to introduce Wellsboro’s sports teams to families, and the community at large, prior to the start of each season, so that all sports’ participants are recognized.
The Wellsboro Hornets Sports Booster Club feels that the “Swarm the Hive” event has slowly faded away from its origin as a community athlete introduction and has become more of a letterman’s jacket event.
The decision was recently made to bring back Meet The Hornets with the sole purpose of creating community and school excitement prior to the start of each upcoming sports season.
Each varsity and junior high coach will introduce their sport and briefly mention their hopes and goals for the upcoming season and then introduce their team.
In between each team’s introductions, there will be performances from the Hornets’ cheerleaders, band and dance team.
More information can be found on the WASD homepage or wellsboroathletics.com