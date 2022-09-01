The Wellsboro Hornets faced off against the Montoursville Warriors on Friday, Aug. 26 for their season opener in varsity football.

The Hornets had a solid 14-0 lead over the Warriors in the first quarter.

The Hornets displayed locked communication between their defensive and offensive players, earning them easy runs to score two touchdowns and two field goals.

The Warriors forced a fumble on the first offensive play from the Hornets to start the second quarter and later scored an 18 yard touchdown followed by a field goal, shortening Wellsboro’s lead to 14-7.

Montoursville managed to bring the ball back into Wellsboro territory for another touchdown for the Warriors after a nearly fifty yard pass from the Warrior’s quarterback to tie the score 14-all to end the second quarter.

The final play that pushed Montoursville over the edge to top Wellsboro was played off a Wellsboro fumble that resulted in a drive stall for the Hornets.

Montoursville’s quarterback seized the opportunity to make a 71 yard-long pass that earned the Warriors their final touchdown of the night.

Wellsboro’s defense was solid, but some fumbles on throws and indecision at hand-offs created openings for Montoursville players to rush through and eventually score their touchdowns.

Even though Wellsboro had the early lead, the game was a dog fight when push came to shove and pass came to tackle.

The Wellsboro coach was proud of the players and their effort on the field, despite the first loss of the season.

Wellsboro will host the Muncy Indians for their next game on Friday Sept. 1.