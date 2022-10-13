The NPL Mounties have seen their fair share of ups and downs for this year’s soccer season, but with two more victories recorded for the season in the past week, the Mounties seem to be on an upward trend.

The Mounties hosted the Towanda Black Knights on Monday, Oct. 10 in a roaring 8-1 victory.

Carter Grinnell scored three goals and added an assist to his hat trick play, while Brady Stetter contributed an additional pair of goals. Zack Wilcox scored a single goal and assisted on four others.

Taton Strange scored once and had three assists, and Aiden Wheeland completed the scoring with another goal giving NPL the eight to Towanda’s one.

The Mounties held a 15-11 advantage in shots-on-goal and had five corner kicks to Towanda’s four.

Keeper Deakon Valentine had 10 saves in goal for North Penn-Liberty.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11 the Mounties hosted the Trojans and scored yet another win under their belt.

The Mounties ruled a 4-1 victory over Troy after Zack Wilcox broke a 1-1 tie from the first half. After his goal, the floodgates for North Penn-Liberty opened and the boys scored two more unanswered goals.

Stetter scored first for the Mounties, 15 minutes into the game, and scored two goals within three minutes near the end of the game.

North Penn-Liberty held a 19-7 advantage in shots-on-goal and both squads had nine corner kicks.

Keeper Deakon Valentine recorded five saves in goal for the Mounties.

North Penn-Liberty now stands at 6-11 overall for the season.