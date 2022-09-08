On Thursday, Sept. 1, the North Penn-Liberty boys soccer team suffered another loss at the start of their season against Athens.

Athens came off the line with a bang, with offensive players Korey Miller and Marco Quiros scoring a combined three goals in the first half.

Athens came off the starting line strong each time and after some brief confrontation in against NPL midfielders, was able to get the ball past Mounties defense and eventually into the goal.

The Mounties had a strong defensive formation, but this alone wasn’t’t enough to stop Athens from gunning for their goal. NPL junior midfielder Carter Grinnell made two shots on Athens’ goal, neither of which was successful before halftime.

Athens was ahead 3-0 and the Mounties needed to regroup.

So that’s what they did. The Mounties came back onto the field with a new strategy and new tactics to keep Athens at bay.

The Mounties focused heavily on keeping the ball out of Wildcat possession as much as possible in the hopes that the NPL boys would be able to find an opening in Athens’ defense and score.

Wildcat Korey Miller was an offensive force to be reckoned with though, and as the second half progressed, he showed it.

The Athens junior used the Mounties’ strategy against them, fighting his way through their defense and taking two more successful shots into the Mountie goal.

The game finished off 5-0 Athens and North Penn-Liberty walked away with another loss on their belt.

Although it’s not an ideal start to their season, the Mounties show promise and demonstrate well-planned tactics on the field in addition to rapid communication between offense, defense and midfield. This type of cohesion between players is a strong foundation for the team to expand on as their season progresses.