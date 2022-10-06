The North Penn-Liberty Mounties soccer team has experienced some ups and downs for their season this year.

The team recorded their first conference win against Galeton in early September and recorded another win against Northern Potter a few weeks later for a non-conference victory.

After this win over the Panthers, the Mounties are facing a three game losing streak with their latest being a 2-1 fall to South Williamsport on Monday.

South Williamsport would take an early lead, earning their first goal just under two minutes into the game. The Mounties defense would step up and prevent anymore scoring attempts in the first half.

After the halftime break, both teams regrouped and approached a new strategy on the field. This allowed the Mounties to strike first.

NPL’s Carter Grinnell made a successful shot on the South goal which tied the score 1-1 with most of the second half remaining.

However NPL’s sudden turn focus on offense left their midfield and defense sparse and spread thin across the field.

This opened up a scoring opportunity for South Williamsport as they would make the last shot of the game roughly two minutes after NPL’s goal.

The Mounties would switch strategies again, this time opting for a midfield passing tactic. This change wouldn’t be enough though, as South Williamsport held a 2-1 lead that the players were defending harshly.

“Our defense is solid and we’ve got Deacon Valentine in the goal where he plays well.

“Our midfielders and offense work well together which opens up shooting opportunities for us.

“There’s always things you can improve, nobody is perfect and no game is perfect. The point is they play well together as a team,” NPL’s head coach Matt Grinnell said.

The game ended 2-1 in South Williamsport’s favor after a long and hard fought battle. This loss drops the NPL boys team to 3-11 overall and 1-7 in the NTL conference record.