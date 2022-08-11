Mansfield University field hockey All-American and MU Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame member Heather Long ‘05 has been selected to represent the United States at the 2022 WMH O-35 Masters World Cup.

Long will represent the Red, White and Blue at the World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters World Cup in Nottingham, England from Aug. 12-21.

World Masters Hockey Ltd. is the exclusive Masters Hockey organization, recognized by the FIH (the world governing body for hockey) as having sole responsibility for organizing and managing official Masters Hockey tournaments globally.

Long (40) could compete on the O-40 National Team, but was selected to play down on the O-35 squad due to her ability and skillset.

The U.S. O-35 Women’s World Cup Team will be coached by Michelle Finegan (Doylestown) and managed by Nicole Morgan (Virginia Beach, Va.).

Long is not new to the program, making her first showing in 2018 for the O-35 group at the 2018 Master’s World Cup in Spain. Long was selected again to the over-35 team at the 2020 Master’s World Cup in England, before recently getting the call to represent the over-40 team at the 2022 Indoor Master’s World Cup.

Long was a four-year letter winner and starter for the field hockey and softball teams playing under Diane Monkiewicz in field hockey and Edith Gallagher in softball. Long holds the MU, PSAC and NCAA (Until 2021) career saves (860) record and single-season saves (341) record. Long was a 2nd-Team All-PSAC selection in 2003 and earned 2nd-Team All-American honors. She was a member of the 2001 ECAC Championship team, the first and thus far only championship field hockey team in MU history.

Long also had a very productive softball career, starting all four seasons and earning 2nd-Team All-PSAC East and All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors during her senior season. She was a member of the 2004 ECAC Championship softball team and led the team in batting (.384) while appearing in all 38 games in 2005.

The Pottstown native was the MU 2003 Fall Female Athlete of the Year, the 2005 Spring Female Athlete of the Year and was the recipient of numerous academic honors.

Long, who remains active with the University and is a current member of the MU Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame committee, is a homicide detective serving Montgomery County in Pennsylvania. A criminal justice major and graduate of the MU Police Academy, Long was named Pottstown Officer of the Year in 2015.

Long is currently a volunteer assistant goalkeepers coach for DIII Ursinus College.