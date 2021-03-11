Second-year Head Coach Andrew Chalot will look to blend together a revamped roster that features 40 players when the Mansfield University baseball team takes the field for the first time in 363 days.
The Mounties open the 2021 campaign on Saturday, March 6 at noon when they travel to Philadelphia, Pa. for a non-conference series against Jefferson University.
The Mountaineers' last contest was a non-conference game in Cary, N.C. against West Virginia State University on March 8, 2020. Chalot sees the task of unifying 21 new faces with 19 returners as exciting, rather than a challenge.
The returning Mountaineers had their season called due to the COVID-19 pandemic just a week away from opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) competition, while the majority of incoming freshmen and transfers were unable to get in more than a few games, if any, before also entering hiatus.
"Some players may have felt anxiety that we wouldn't start the season, but there is also going to be the feeling of relief," Chalot on the emotions of players. "It's been a really long time since these guys played. The team gets along really well and I think it's because we only started with four weeks of preparation and got right into practice."
The Mounties increased their roster size from 27 to 40 in 2021, allowing for position depth and competition to develop in the early spring. Unlike years prior, the Mounties will only have one series to prepare for the highly competitive PSAC East, which is scheduled to start in Mansfield at Joseph Shaute Field on Friday, March 12 with a doubleheader against West Chester University.
"These guys had to get to know each other a bit more and talk to each other a bit more than they may have in the past," Chalot added. "We have a ton of people that can play and it's a good problem to have. We're going in with an open mind at the beginning of the year."
What will the Mounties look like?
Pitching Staff
Seven innings shy of reaching 100-career innings and three starts short from 30-career starts, senior Hunter DePrimo returns as the most experienced pitcher on the Mountaineer staff and will get the ball on day one against Jefferson University.
Following DePrimo is Barton College transfer Colby Shimmell. Registering at 6'6", Shimmell is a towering presence on the hill and brings collegiate experience and success to the staff. Shimmell won five games in 2019 with 55.1 innings pitched and 50 strikeouts.
Sophomores Todd Erney and Josh Colon both impressed during their rookie seasons. A leap in the right direction could add significant depth to Chalot's weekend rotation, while adding a punch to the bullpen.
Senior Jake Manke returns for his final season after turning into the Mounties go-to reliever in 2020. Manke tossed 18.2 innings out of the bullpen, sporting a 4.34 ERA in seven appearances.
Sophomore Lorenzo Febbo, junior Brian Jordan and senior Jordan Cowen saw their first significant time on the mound in 2021 and will be called upon out of the Mountaineer bullpen. Febbo made five appearances, while holding down a 1.35 ERA and Cowen was second to Manke in innings pitched throughout the relievers. Jordan started two games last season, tossing a career-high 4.1 innings against Assumption College.
Chalot added a bulk of incoming pitchers who will be called on early and often to keep everyone fit and healthy during this abnormal stretch of games. Joining the Mountaineer staff this spring: Bobby Curry, Eric Gustofson, Ryan King, Nicholas Ficarro, Ian Wilbur, Luke Payne, Nick Colton, David Kilroy, Scott Poulson, Justin Marykwas.
Coach's Take: "Hunter DePrimo and Colby Shimmel will go out day one. Deprimo's obviously been here for a while. Shimmel was a transfer from Barton College where he was a weekend guy. Giving us two seasoned guys to start. We have five or six freshmen battling it out and there are several returners who are candidates right now to throw on the weekend. Todd Erney has come back in really good shape. He was 90+ the other day in live and he'll have more than that when we get into the game. We have Jake Manke coming out of the bullpen - he's been reliable. Josh Colon, Jordan Cowen and Lorenzo Febbo both threw for us last year and will get innings. There have been some young guys who have stood out and there will be freshmen who throw a lot for us this year. We are fortunate enough to get four games before conference schedule starts. With the starters not being able to go very deep their first start we are going to get to see some guys throwing the first weekend."
Catchers
The backend of the battery features three returners that will all get the chance to make an impact and secure their spot as the season develops. Tony Brown returns for his fourth season with the Mounties, while Cole Shomper enters year three. Brown has appeared in 42 games with the Mounties, with a career-high 23 coming as a sophomore in 2019. Senior Ryan Wentzel appeared in all but one game in 2020, belting out four hits with three of those being doubles.
Freshman Logan Wentz, who can also play infield, will see time behind the plate as a rookie.
Coach's Take: "We have three returning catchers – Ryan Wentzel, Tony Brown and Cole Shomper. We have a freshman Logan Wentz and they're probably all going to get a shot this year. We're going in with an open mind at the beginning of the year. It's a position that will settle itself out as the year progresses."
Infield
The infield group will showcase a solid mix of returners and newcomers as Chalot tries to figure out an everyday lineup. Juniors Nate Cotton and Ben Osborne both return for their second season with the Mountaineers after cementing themselves in the lineup last season. The duo notched 10 hits on the year, while Osborne led the team in RBI (nine) and Cotton hit a walk-off single to lead the Mounties to their first win of the 2020 campaign.
The Mounties also return their leadoff man from the previous two seasons, junior Brittain Shander, who will play all over the field as needed. Shander improved in all major hitting categories as a sophomore, hitting .302 with a team-high 16 hits and 12 runs on the year.
Assaf Lowengart from Timorium, Israel transferred in from SUNY C.C. and will start as the Mountie shortstop.
Post transfer and Cowanesque Valley graduate, Tyler Melko, will provide a spark to the middle of the Mountie lineup after leading the Eagles with 18 doubles and finishing second in hits (58), home runs (five), batting average (.347) and RBI (39).
Junior Joe Tummino transfers in from Thompkins Cortland C.C, after leading the program in hitting during his two seasons. He and freshman Dylan Mercedes have both impressed the coaching staff so far this spring and will move around the infield in order to get at bats. Freshman Kurt Biesecker is another first baseman out of Waynesboro High School that will add depth to the corner infield.
Sophomore Brandon Mengel and newcomers Zachary Shertzer, Connor Michael and Shay Gustafson add depth to the Mountie infield but will be asked to serve as utility players as the Mounties try and navigate through a season full of obstacles.
Coach's Take: "Assaf Logangart is a transfer who will be our shortstop. Brittain Shander will play middle infield and some left field at some point like he has the first couple years. We know there will be weeks with players missing and it's important to have utility players. We're testing 24 hours before traveling so there won't be a lot of notice when you have some guys going out. I have four first basemen who we're going to maneuver around. Ben Osborne returns and will play all over the field. Tyler Melko is a transfer from post, he brings a major punch into the lineup. He's been Post's leading homerun and RBI player the last two years. Melko can play third and corner outfield - giving Joe Tummino and Dylan Mercedes more chances at the plate. Kurt Biesecker has looked good and will also get a chance to play. At third base you have Nate Cotton who is a returning starter and Zach Shertzer - a freshman who will see some time there and at second. He's versatile and can move around. I'm going to have a lot of guys that can play two or three positions throughout the year just so we can get some bats in the lineup."
Outfield
The outfield group will showcase a season-long battle for starting positions but will also be one of the most important components to the Mounties offensive and defensive production.
Looking to secure corner outfield positions are returning sophomores Alan Bautista and Zach Spray. Bautista showcased a .300 batting average in four games as a rookie, while Spray reached base eight times and drove in four runs in six starts.
Spray and Bautista have been described as some of the hardest workers on the team and will be required to take a major leap for the Mountaineers to showcase an explosive lineup.
Junior Jake Haas adds speed and versatility from the left-side of the plate and will play all three outfield spots. Haas notched five hits and a triple in nine games last season. Freshman Josh Farina is another left-handed stick with speed that will spend the majority of his time manning centerfield. Farina started all nine games he played in after impressing the coaching staff during his first fall as a Mountie.
Will Romano and freshman Shay Gustafson will also battle for playing time.
Coach's Take: "Outfield is going to be a battle and we have some strong candidates. Josh Furina, Jake Haas and Alan Bautista will all spend time in centerfield. Zach Spray is a corner outfield and he's worked really hard and come a long way. Spray and Bautista look really good and I hope their hard work pays off for them. Bottom line is that whoever preforms will play. We have a freshman Shay Gustafson that's out there and he'll pitch a bit too. We have 15 or more position guys who we feel confident can play."