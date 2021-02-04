Second-year Head Coach Andrew Chalot and the Mansfield University baseball team have released the 2021 schedule.
The Mountaineers will open their season by traveling to Philadelphia, Pa. for a weekend series on March 6-7 with Jefferson University. The Mountaineers wrap up their 2021 non-conference schedule against Slippery Rock University at a date and time to be determined.
Mansfield will open PSAC East action by hosting West Chester University on Friday, March 12 at Joseph Shaute Field before heading to the Golden Rams on Saturday, March 13. The Mountaineers remaining schedule features PSAC East weekend series with East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, Shippensburg, and Millersville.
The Mounties final weekend series will feature their first official Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference contest against the newest member, Shepherd University.
New PSAC rules mandate that conference games will now be played as a doubleheader featuring a nine-inning contest in game one followed by a seven-inning contest in game two.
The full schedule can be found on the Mansfield University Athletic website at: https://gomounties.com/sports/baseball/schedule