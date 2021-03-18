The Mansfield University baseball team was swept by West Chester University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action, 21-5, 16-1 on Saturday afternoon, March 13.
In game one, junior Brittain Shander (2-for-5, run) drove in freshman Josh Farina, while freshman Zachary Shertzer plated senior Tyler Melko to give the Mounties (2-6 overall, 1-3 PSAC East) an early 2-0 advantage.
However, the Golden Rams (3-1 overall, 3-1 PSAC East) responded with nine runs in the second and an additional nine in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Mansfield struck for three runs over the third and fourth frame, but the Golden Rams out hit MU, 15-8 in the outing.
Shander and Farina doubled and scored runs, while Shander, junior Ben Osborne, Shertzer, sophomore Zach Spray and senior Ryan Wentzel each knocked in runs to lead the Mounties.
Mike Ferrara, Zach Wright and Luke Cantwell homered to lead the Golden Rams.
Justin Marykwas (0-1) allowed six runs and was handed the loss for the Mounties and Nick Cataldi struck out four in 4 and 2/3 innings for WCU.
In game two, West Chester plated 16 runs on 17 hits and held the Mounties to three runs to earn the sweep on the day.
Farina (2B), junior Assaf Lowengart and Shertzer picked up hits for MU. Zack Wright lead West Chester with an impressive 3-for-4 day at the plate with four RBI and two home runs.
Freshman Eric Gustofson tossed three-complete innings in the loss and Culver Hughes earned his first victory for WCU.
The Mounties are back on the field on Friday, March 19 for a noon doubleheader with East Stroudsburg University at Creekview Park.