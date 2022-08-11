Thirty-seven Mansfield University student-athletes earned the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award for their dedication in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

In total, there were a record breaking 16,639 student-athletes from 169 institutions recognized for the 2021-22 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award’s program.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has the largest number of student-athlete honorees with 1,709 total, closely followed by the Sunshine State Conference with 1,306 and Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) with 1,285.

Requirements for student-athletes to earn the Academic Achievement Award include: cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work and active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.

In the world of MU baseball, Head Coach Andrew Chalot and the Mansfield University baseball program will host a Fall Prospect Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Shaute Field.

Registration for the event is $135.00 and can be completed online.

The event is designed for rising sophomores-seniors to showcase their skills in front of college coaches, while receiving instruction in a collegiate atmosphere.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Coach Chalot, the Mountaineer coaching staff, and Mansfield student-athletes will lead instruction.

Contact Head Coach Andrew Chalot at achalot@mansfield.edu or 570-662-4847 with any questions or for more information.