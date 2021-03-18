- The Mansfield University field hockey team had 13 members named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II National Academic Squad, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The Division II National Academic Squad program honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. All told, more than 500 student-athletes from 33 institutions, earned the distinction.
Caitlin Beauduy, Alexis Bell, Hailey Boda, Caitlin Keim, Riley Kleinfelter, Hannah Lally, August Lewis, Hannah Meyer, Saramae Radel, Kelsey Robertson, Kenedy Stroup, Maria Tice and Olivia Wagner were all named to NFHCA National Academic Squad honors for earning a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Beauduy is a four-time member of the National Academic Squad - one of just over 60 student-athletes across the country to achieve that accomplishment.
The NFHCA will release the Scholars of Distinction on Wednesday, March 24. The Scholars of Distinction includes all student-athletes who have a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. The NFHCA National Academic Team awards will be announced on Monday, March 29.