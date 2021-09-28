The Mansfield University field hockey team will look to end a four-game skid when Mercyhurst University comes to town on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest at Karl Van Norman Field.
The game is a rematch between the Mounties and Lakers from Sept. 8. The Mounties earned a 4-3 victory on the road in dramatic fashion. The first game of the series did not count towards the conference standings.
The contest with the Lakers was the last victory for the Mounties, who have dropped four straight, including the last two games to the top two ranked teams in the nation.
EARLY SEASON REMATCH
The Mounties defeated the Lakers, 4-3 on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2018.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Mounties responded with three unanswered goals from sophomores Ashtyn Price, Maria Tice and Kalin Duke to take a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.
However, the Lakers responded with the equalizer in the 55th minute to knot things at three. Not wasting anytime, the Mounties connected on the eventual game-winner less than a minute later when sophomore Alex Esterling found the back of the net.
BATTLE TESTED
The Mounties have been through the gauntlet of opponents this month, with three of their previous four games coming against teams in the top-5 NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll rankings.
The Mounties kicked off the stretch of games by traveling to No. 5 Kutztown, hosting No. 2 West Chester, before visiting No. 1 Shippensburg.
The Mounties have fallen in each of those games, however, have posted shutouts in the second half of all three.
The Huskies of Bloomsburg were unranked at the time of the game with the Mounties on Sept. 16, but have since moved into the 10th spot.
LOOKING IN THE MIRROR
The Mounties are just one game into the conference schedule and can jump into the heat of the postseason battle with a strong stretch over the next month. The Mounties have proven to be one of the top defensive teams in the conference to close out games.
Sophomore goalkeeper August Lewis ranks third in the conference in saves with 53 in her first season as the starter. Riley Kleinfelter's three defensive save is the most in the conference this season, while her 0.43 average is 0.18 high than the next person.
Alex Esterling ranks 10th in the PSAC in shots (27), while her and teammate Kalin Duke's four goals are tied for 10th.
LAST TIME OUT
9/25/2021 | Mounties Battle Until the End at Top-Ranked Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Mansfield University field hockey team shut out NCAA DII's top-ranked team on the road for the final 53 minutes of action, but Shippensburg University scored twice in the opening seven minutes to earn a 2-0 PSAC victory.
The Mountaineers fall to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference, but have been through the gauntlet after facing the No. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the nation in back-to-back games. The Red Raiders improve to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the PSAC.
ON THIS DATE
10/2/2019 | Field Hockey Shuts Out Mercyhurst 3-0 in PSAC Opener; Off to Best Start in Program History
ERIE – Dana Evans scored her PSAC-leading 13th goal of the season and Brittany Ryan recorded her third shutout to lead the Mounties to a 3-0 victory in the PSAC opener at Mercyhurst on Wednesday.
It is the third straight win for Mansfield who improves to 7-2 overall on the season, marking the best start in program history. The Mounties are one win shy of matching their total of eight wins from each of the previous two seasons.
NEXT UP
The Mounties conclude a two-game homestand when East Stroudsburg University comes to town on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. in PSAC action.