Head Coach Brittany Hansrote and the Mansfield University field hockey program will host an I.D. Clinic on Sunday, April 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Karl Van Norman Field.
The I.D. Clinic is designed to give prospective student-athletes in grades 7-12 an opportunity to train with the Mansfield coaching staff.
The clinic is comprised of drills to help players hone their technical and tactical skills in order to play at the next level. Each player will have the opportunity to compete in a series of 7v7 games throughout the afternoon. The clinic will end with coaches and players fielding questions.
The cost of the I.D. Clinic is $70 for early registration before April 4. The cost increases to $80 after April 4 and including walk-up registration on the day of the event. Each player must bring their own stick, mouth guard, shin guards, turf shoes/sneakers, and water bottle. Goalies must bring their own equipment.
Please contact Coach Hansrote at bhansrote@mansfield.edu or (267) 327-2547 with any questions.
Online Registration is available at the link above. Personal checks should be made out to Mansfield Field Hockey.