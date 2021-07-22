The inaugural Mountaineer Athletics 30-Days of Giving Challenge, which raised nearly $10,000 towards the support of Mansfield University student-athletes, has announced the field hockey program as the 2021 winner.
The challenge began on May 18 and ran through the end of June with an overtime period.
The individual student-athlete and the athletic program that generated the most financial support are crowned the 2021 Mountaineer Athletics Challenge winners. The support generated through this competition will contribute to a wide array of individual athletic program needs, such as athletic scholarships, equipment and gear, and training and travel costs.
“I am proud of the work our student-athletes and coaches did in this effort and we are grateful for the support of every single one of our fans, parents, alumni, and friends, particularly amid a global pandemic. We look forward to your continued support as we head into a year full of Mountaineer Athletics – Thank you.”
PSAC Field Hockey Coach of the year Brittany Hansrote ‘09 and sophomore midfielder Kenedy Stroup led the field hockey program to gold in all categories of the annual Mountaineer Athletics Challenge.
Field Hockey charted the highest amount of dollars and overall gifts in support of their athletic program. Stroup led all Mountaineer athletes with a combination of the most gifts and the largest dollar amount raised.
“It is so rewarding that our field hockey program is this years’ winner of the Athletics Challenge,” Hansrote said. “On behalf of Mansfield field hockey, we thank all of our gracious donors for the support that they provide to us near and far. Any dollar amount helps strengthen our program and directly benefits our student-athletes. We are appreciative of our supporters and are excited to get back out on the field this fall to compete.”
The women’s soccer program placed silver with the second-highest number of donors and dollars raised, with sprint football coming in just behind them, respectively.
