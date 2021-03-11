The Mansfield University softball team fell victim to a hot Shepherd University offense, falling 10-0, 12-2 in their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opening doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, March 7.
Senior Joelle Snyder knocked in both Mountaineer (0-2 overall) runs in the nightcap, while finishing the game with two hits. Junior Lacey O’Donnell notched a hit in each contest, while junior Alexis Easling and sophomore Madison Morrett each joined the hit column in the second game.
The Rams (4-1 overall) used 11 hits in game one and 13 in game two to outmatch the Mounties.
Easling was charged with the loss on the mound in game one and sophomore Danielle Goff was dealt the defeat in the nightcap. Sarah Lamper and Cheyenne Van Pelt combined for seven complete innings and just two earned runs to earn the victories for the Rams.
The Mounties are back on the field on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. when they travel to West Chester University.