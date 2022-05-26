MANSFIELD — Mansfield University played host on Friday, May 20 to the Tioga County Special Olympics where athletes from all over the county got the chance to compete in a multitude of events here at Karl Van Norman Field.
Over 230 athletes were in attendance with volunteers from all of the local schools including Wellsboro, NP-Mansfield, NP-Liberty, Williamson and Cowanesque Valley.
The day was kicked off with the “Parade of Athletes” where the competitors would show off their banners and team flags produced for the event.
After the parade, members of the Mansfield choir would sing the National Anthem before Wellsboro’s Shawn Stark’s recited the Special Olympics Oath to kick off the games.
The competitors were able to compete in a number of events such as the wheel chair races, 50 and 100-meter walks, the softball throw, standing and running long jump, the 200-meter run and the tennis ball throw.