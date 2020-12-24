Mansfield University has launched the Mansfield United fundraising campaign to support students, programs and facilities with significant capital needs.
The Mansfield United campaign allows alumni, fans, stakeholders, friends and community members to invest in the future of Mansfield University. Donor support accelerates learning and discovery and provides a competitive edge while ensuring Mansfield University remains accessible and affordable to students in the Commonwealth and across the globe.
“We are reshaping the future of higher education at Mansfield to ensure the success of future generations,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “The success of our students is realized faster and in greater proportions when we are united in partnership with the support of all of our Mansfield University stakeholders and the larger Mountie nation behind us.”
“What sets us apart, is we truly live the family ideal that so many athletic departments strive for,” Director of Athletics Peggy Carl said. “We are truly united in support of our University and its goals, both long and short term. We ask you Mansfield University of Pennsylvania fans and stakeholders to partner with us, unite and support with MU and MU Athletics.”
Mountaineer student-athletes have remained focused and determined to continue their success not only on the playing surface or track, but in the classroom and in life. Their success has gone far beyond the lines of competition, with all 13 athletic programs increasing their GPA from fall to spring in 2020, and nearly all teams surpassing the 3.0 GPA mark.
All gifts received at give.mansfield.edu go directly to Mansfield University in support of the university’s many identified priorities, including: General Academic Scholarships, Music, Natural Sciences, Nursing, Athletics and the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute.
Supporters can also provide a gift directly to Mansfield University in any area of their choosing. All 13 athletic programs have their own giving page, allowing gifts to go directly to each individual team.
The Mansfield United campaign kicked off with a successful GivingTuesday drive on Dec. 1 that saw more than $25,000 raised for this one-day global event. The Mansfield United campaign will continue as an ongoing effort in support of Mansfield University, and its important mission in the northern tier of Pennsylvania.
Mansfield University’s enrollment has increased 9.5% since Fall 2018, marking the largest known two-year enrollment increase at the university. Through emerging strategic partnerships and innovative approaches, Mansfield is expanding access to degrees and credentials infused by career pathways that support regional and statewide workforce needs. The Mansfield United campaign allows the university to build upon its recent successes along with its long history of providing life-changing education in the region.
To learn more or to support the Mansfield United campaign, visit give.mansfield.edu.
Gifts can also be made over the phone at (888) 305-6505 or by mail sent to: Office of Alumni Affairs & Advancement, 31 S. Academy St., Mansfield, PA 16933. Please address your gift to Mansfield University.